Jane Fonda expands mission to address teen health and opportunity in Georgia

ATLANTA — For the first time since the loss of Ted Turner, we’re hearing from his former wife, Jane Fonda. She spoke at a luncheon in Atlanta focused on leadership, equity, and opportunity.

In 1995, Fonda started the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential, or GCAPP.

“I traveled from one end of the state to the other. I mean, I got to know Georgia way better than dead, and the counties didn’t want us in,” Fonda said.

She was concerned about the high numbers of teen pregnancies in Georgia--but she has now expanded the mission to address the bigger issues facing young people, including education, health, and opportunity.

“We focus on health and well-being, and mental health. You know, suicide among young kids is very high, too. We have to find ways of allowing young people to feel hope. Essentially, hope is the best contraception,” Fonda said.

Fonda learned that teen pregnancies are tied to things like school dropout rates, substance abuse, and mental health issues.

So, her goal is to give teenagers tools to make healthier choices.

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“We have a youth advisory council called YAC, and it’s got hundreds of kids that are like leaders in their communities. And they help us know where to go, where are the communities that are really in need,” Fonda said.

Also part of the conversation on Monday was entertainer, entrepreneur, and mom, Kandi Burrus.

“I know they’ve dealt with a lot, with trying to help kids think past teen pregnancy and get past all those things. But now, they’re an even bigger mission. And me being born and raised in Atlanta, I love that her organization is here in the state of Georgia and helping kids all across Georgia,” Burrus said.

Fonda talked lovingly about the man she calls her favorite ex-husband, media mogul, philanthropist, and family man, Ted Turner, who died last month at the age of 87.

“My daughter was with him when he passed, and I talked to him shortly before. It’s a big loss. And, you know, on the most personal level, I never laughed as hard as I did with Ted. He was one of the funniest people I know, and I miss that,” Fonda said.

Monday’s luncheon was emceed by Channel 2’s Karyn Greer.

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