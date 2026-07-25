Georgia deputy dies after courageous battle with cancer

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

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Gordon County Dep. Kevin Summerville served with the sheriff’s office as a jailer and deputy since May 2021.

Sheriff Mitch Ralston said Summerville was a dedicated employee, a skilled peace officer and a mentor to younger colleagues.

“We are all going to miss Kevin,” Sheriff Ralston said. “He was recently recognized by the Elks Lodge as Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year 2025 in April. He was an excellent employee, a capable peace officer who mentored younger colleagues, and he was a fine individual who was popular among the staff.”

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The sheriff said the department’s thoughts and prayers are with Summerville’s family and friends.

In his honor, Ralston ordered flags at the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office to be flown at half-staff.

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