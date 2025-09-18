‘It’s no coincidence:’ Rope resembling noose found near Atlanta Black history museum

ATLANTA — A possible noose was discovered hanging from a tree near the APEX Museum in downtown Atlanta.

The rope, which appeared to be tied in the shape of a noose, was seen on a tree along Auburn Avenue near Georgia State University. It was found around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

The discovery was made near the museum, a historic facility situated in the heart of the Civil Rights Movement’s birthplace.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Many students walk past the area daily. One student told Channel 2’s Cory James the image caused them to do a “double take,” while another described the object as “disgusting” and out of place on campus.

Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs said that the current social climate makes the appearance of the noose troubling.

“It’s no coincidence in this climate that this showed up in a place as prominent as it is, on a street as prominent as it is,” Griggs said.

TRENDING STORIES:

He added that the incident would be thoroughly investigated.

Surveillance footage from nearby buildings is being reviewed to identify who may have been responsible. No suspects have been named at this time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group