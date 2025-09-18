‘Suspicious rope’ found outside Atlanta’s oldest Black history museum

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a “suspicious rope” was found near the APEX Museum on Wednesday.

Police say they were called to the museum just before 2:45 p.m., along with the Homeland Security Unit.

Photos and videos shared with Channel 2 Action News show what appears to be a rope with a knot and a small loop hanging from a tree in the museum’s parking lot.

Investigators say there is “nothing significant” to report on this incident.

The APEX Museum posted on Instagram that the rope was “noose-like.”

"Placed beside a museum dedicated to Black life and resilience, the rope reads as an act of intimidation: a clear message intended to wound…silence…and to remind people that the same threats and violence of our country’s past can be conjured in the present," Dan Moore Jr., CEO and President of the APEX Museum, wrote on social media.

Moore said the rope was ultimately deemed not to be a noose and was removed from the property.

