It costs $7 less to fill up gas tank in Georgia compared to a year ago, AAA says

ATLANTA — Average gas prices in Georgia continue to shrink, with the latest price check from AAA showing prices are now at about $2.98 per gallon for regular gasoline.

According to the organization, Monday’s gas prices in Georgia are six cents lower than last week, but still eight cents higher than in March.

Compared to 2024, gas prices per gallon are $0.45 lower, meaning “Georgians are paying almost $7 less to fill up at the pump than a year ago” to fill up their whole tank.

The average price of filling a 15-gallon tank in Georgia is averaging $44.70, according to AAA.

Georgia’s not the only place where gas prices are down, with prices across the Untied States down seven cents compared to last week.

“Prices at the pump are coming down even though this is the time of year when gas prices go up. Supply and demand are the main reasons for the dip. After OPEC+ announced its increasing oil production for next month by more than 400,000 barrels a day – much more than expected – the price of crude oil has been falling. Oversupply and tepid gasoline demand are resulting in lower pump prices,” AAA, the Auto Club Group, said in a statement.

The most expensive markets for gas prices in the state of Georgia Athens, Atlanta and Savannah, while the least expensive are Catoosa-Dade-Walker, Augusta-Aiken and Hinesville-Fort Stewart, the organization said.

