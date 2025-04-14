American Idol: Baylee Littrell, Slater Nalley perform in top 24 as voting opens for first time

HAWAII — Voting opened for “American Idol” season 23 after the first batch of top 24 contestants performed Sunday night on Channel 2.

The first 12 to take the stage at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii included metro Atlanta singers Baylee Littrell and Slater Nalley. The other 12 artists will perform Monday night.

Here’s a look at Nalley’s and Littrell’s performances and what the judges had to say about each contestant.

Slater Nalley covers Judy Garland’s “Over the Rainbow”

Lionel Richie: “I think Slater is way out over his age group. I don’t remember you having all that growl. I just think you’ve developed into a first-class artist, singer.”

Carrie Underwood: “I don’t understand. I don’t understand how there is this much talent and this much of a seasoned professional in somebody who is at the very beginning of his career. I see you guys on stage and I’m like where is this person going to be in 10 years. I truly, honestly think that you have the talent and the voice that in 10 years, it will be like this is one of the finest voices that we’ve ever had in country music. I feel like that’s what people are going to say about you, Slater.”

Luke Bryan: “It’s hard to follow what she said because she’s on the money. I’ll just say I’m happy for the promise of your career. The day that I found I was going to do music for the rest of my life, it was a really important day. You’re going to get to do music for a really long time.”

Baylee Littrell covers Pharrell’s “Happy”

Lionel Richie: “I’m jealous. He hasn’t started his career yet, he walks out on stage and the girls start screaming. No records, nothing. It took me 40 years. What I’m happy about you is you’re finally getting comfortable. You’re letting it go.”

Carrie Underwood: “I feel like you’re owning your voice and your moment more. And I love seeing that. I love seeing you work the stage. I love seeing you interact with the crowd. I want more of that. That made us happy seeing you being happy performing.”

Luke Bryan: “We’re sitting here referencing you kind being a little shier or a little quieter. But that’s how the show forces you to grow. And you answered the call.”

The voting period for all of Sunday night’s performers ended Monday morning at 6 a.m. The voting period for the rest of the top 24 will open after Monday night’s episode and close Tuesday morning at 6 a.m.

