Is a shift going on? Political analysts break down Democrat’s win in red House District race

ATLANTA — Democrats are celebrating their big win in a special election, flipping a traditionally red House district blue.

Georgia House District 121 covers most of Oconee and some of Clarke County.

It elected Republican Marcus Wiedower by 61% of the vote in 2024, and it voted 56% for President Donald Trump in that same election.

However, in Tuesday’s special election to fill the seat vacated by Wiedower, the Democrat, Eric Gisler, edged out Republican Mack “Dutch” Guest by the narrowest of margins to turn 121 blue.

University of Georgia political science professor emeritus Dr. Charles Bullock told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that Democrats seem motivated.

“This is an off-year election. Therefore, turnout is much (lower), but it tells us at least that Democrats are more motivated, perhaps to go to the polls than Republicans are,” Bulloch said.

Georgia Democrats pumped a lot of money into the 121 race -- $50,000 and a lot of volunteer hours.

“Our momentum is only growing, out-organizing and out-strategizing Republicans to turn it into more wins for the people of Georgia in 2026,” Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey said

But Republicans weren’t ready to concede that idea.

“Democrats took advantage of a low turnout, a special election. That’s the story of HD 121. But one race doesn’t define the momentum in Georgia,” Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon said.

University of North Georgia political science professor Dr. Nathan Price agrees but also adds that the Democrats are testing out strategies that seem to be working for them and could work during next year’s important midterm elections.

“Campaigning is an ever-evolving activity. And so, they’re honing in on messages as times change, as circumstances change, as technology changes, and they’re trying to get a feel for what will work in 2026,” Price said.

A House District 23 runoff race will be held next month in what is a normally red part of Cherokee County. That race is between a Republican and a Democrat.

