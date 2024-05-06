Intermittent lane closures on Atlanta’s MLK Jr. Drive SW happening now through January

ATLANTA — Portions of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive SW will be closed on weekdays through January so crews can repair sidewalks and upgrade ADA ramps.

Intermittent lane closures will happen between Mondays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will continue until the upgrade project is completed.

The anticipated completion date for the project is January 2025.

The affected portions of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive are between Ollie Street NW to Mathewson Place SW, Mathewson Place SW to Racine Street SW, Racine Street SW to West Lake Avenue NW, Larchwood Road SW to Barfield Avenue SW, and Harwell Road NW to Delmar Lane NW.

The road will remain open during the work.

