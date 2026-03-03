‘I’m here to tell her story’: Mom remembers 7-year-old daughter killed in drive-by shooting

ATLANTA — Dozens of people gathered in an Atlanta park on Monday afternoon to remember the life of 7-year-old Zoey Price.

The child was killed, and her mother was wounded during what police describe as a drive-by shooting last week.

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter was at the vigil in Rosa L. Burney Park, and was able to speak with Zoey’s mom for the first time.

“She was very bright, very playful. She could be mean and bossy,” her mom, Cassandra Ervin, described. “She could be mad at you, and the next five minutes, she’s rubbing your back.”

Police say there was an argument on Tiger Flowers Drive. About 30 minutes later, someone shot up their home.

Instead of waiting for an ambulance, officers loaded Zoey in their patrol car to get her to the hospital, but were unable to save her life.

“Keep her name alive; she’s still here. She’s definitely here with me. Days ago, you wouldn’t have even gotten that out of me, but I’m here to tell her story,” Ervin said.

While police have not made any arrests, the night of the shooting, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum assured the community that they know who they are looking for.

“I hope she gets justice. That’s all I care about: justice for my daughter,” she said.

