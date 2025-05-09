‘I’m excited’: Charlie Bailey named new chair of Georgia Democratic Party

ATLANTA — After a brief power struggle within the Democratic Party of Georgia, former Fulton County prosecutor Charlie Bailey is the new party chair and vows to bring his passion to getting more Democrats elected across the state.

Bailey told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that his goal is to go after the base and those so-called “Soft Republicans,” the Republicans who voted for Gov. Brian Kemp but also voted Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Elliot sat down with Bailey on Friday, just a week after the state committee made him the leader of the state Democratic party.

“I’m excited,” he told Elliot.

Bailey is from Harris County and spent time in the Fulton County DA’s Office prosecuting criminal street gangs.

He said Democrats have to earn back trust and credibility with Georgia voters, which is no easy task.

“I mean, it’s no secret that the polling in this state and around the country, we’re at historic lows in terms of our appeal, but so are Republicans,” Bailey said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Earlier this year, there was a power struggle among the Democratic Party leadership after some defeats.

But Baileyt insists they’re unified behind one goal.

“We’re unified behind the fact that Republican leadership is a disaster for working people in this state and has been for a while,” Bailey said.

Bailey is passionate about getting Democrats elected, whether it’s flipping the Georgia General Assembly or getting U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff reelected.

Ossoff said he’s glad for Bailey’s support.

“I think he’s positioned to do well, and I’m going to work closely with him in order to protect voting rights here in the Peach State to make sure every eligible voter has access to the ballot and continue to move our state forward,” Ossoff said.

“We’ve got a great party here and a lot of good people in office, but we’ve got a lot of work and we’re hitting the ground running,” Bailey told Elliot.

Elliot reached out to the Georgia Republican Party to see if they could make any comment or reaction to Bailey’s election as DPG chair. So far, he has not heard back from them.

©2025 Cox Media Group