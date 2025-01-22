As icy roads cause dangerous conditions, driver loses control, crashes into Buckhead Saloon

ATLANTA — Temperatures are expected to fall below 20 degrees overnight, and the Georgia Department of Transportation said that could make the brine solution used to melt ice and snow less effective.

Inside the perimeter, cars struggled to make it across roads covered in a slick sheet of ice.

“It is bad. It is bad,” Mike Nickeo told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco.

Snow started sticking to the roads before rush hour on Tuesday.

Traffic moved slowly on Buford Highway, Interstate 85, and GA Highway 400.

Just before dark, a car flew off the road and drove into Buckhead Saloon near E. Paces Ferry Rd. NE.

The bar’s owner said it was set for a grand opening in a matter of weeks.

No one was inside, and police said no one was hurt. The driver said he lost control on the slick road.

After sunset, temperatures dropped.

“It’s very dangerous conditions,” Presun Shresta said.

He was walking to his home.

“Even when we’re walking, we try to be really careful. So, I can only imagine it would be much harder to drive on,” Shresta said.

Side roads became impassable for some. Stranded drivers waited for hours on the roads and debated walking home.

“I was able to coast by and made it to the gas station,” Nickeo said. “Hopefully, I’ll be able to get home really quickly soon and take my time.”

