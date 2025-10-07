Hunters get surprise while scoping out deer. It was not a mammal

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — Deer hunters near the Meeks Community in Johnson County found an unexpected surprise while planting food plots, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Instead of deer, they found a 9-foot-long boa constrictor.

A picture of the snake showed that while the hunters were looking for prey, the snake had already had lunch.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the sheriff’s office, after the hunters found the boa constrictor, it was humanely dispatched at the scene.

The snake “is believed to have been an escaped or released exotic pet. While boas are not native to Georgia, they can still pose a danger to small animals—and give quite a scare to anyone crossing paths with them in the woods."

The sheriff’s office said that if you encounter a large or unusual snake while out and about, “do not attempt to capture or kill it yourself.”

Instead, contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office or the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for help.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group