Hundreds of pallets burn at southeast Atlanta businesses overnight

ATLANTA — Flames lit up the skies in southeast Atlanta early Thursday as a fire burned hundreds of pallets at two businesses next to each other.

Crews had their hands full working to put out the large fire on Sawtell Avenue SE.

They were dealing with piles of wooden pallets, some stacked 20 feet high.

Assistant Fire Chief Derek Hullender with Atlanta Fire Rescue told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore the businesses were loaded with lots of wood.

“One is a pallet manufacturing company, the other is a pallet recycling company. So, they take old pallets and refurbish them,” Hullender said.

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

There were no injuries reported. Firefighter crews here were hydrated, and no one suffered from heat exhaustion.

