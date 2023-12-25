Hundreds gather for holiday services at historic Atlanta church and churches around the metro area

ATLANTA — It’s a tradition not quite as old as the holiday, but an event that many in Atlanta have come to year after year after year.
On a rainy Monday morning, on Christmas Day, hundreds of Atlanta families returned to Christ the King Church to celebrate the season and for them, the holiest of days.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Considered by Catholics and many others as the second most holy day of the year, the morning services at Christ the King and in churches throughout metro Atlanta, offered a chance to gather in prayer, enjoy carols and songs from the choir, and hear words of wisdom.
For Christ the King, a church that dates back to the late 1930s, it’s a chance for parishioners to get out of the house before they take part in their afternoon traditions.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Christmas 2023: What restaurants are open on Christmas?
- Georgia police department gives gift cards instead of tickets for minor traffic violations
- Nearly 20 people without a home for Christmas after Sandy Springs apartment fire
No matter how you celebrate the holiday, be it in church, at home, volunteering to help others, or by doing things that make you happy, Christmas Day is often considered a day of reflection or a chance to help others.
For children, it often means a chance to get a toy or a gift.
But no matter what the day means to you individually or as a family member, we hope that you are and will be enjoying it.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2023 Cox Media Group