Hundreds expected at service for CDC researcher Cunningham

ATLANTA - Hundreds are expected to attend the “Celebration of Life” service Saturday on the Morehouse College campus for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researcher who likely drowned.
Timothy Cunningham, 35, was pulled from the Chattahoochee River on April 3, more than seven weeks after he was reported missing from his northwest Atlanta home. Cunningham, a graduate of Morehouse and Harvard University, was an epidemiologist at the CDC.
RELATED STORIES:
- Loved ones hold out hope in new search for missing CDC worker
- Missing CDC worker passed up for promotion before disappearance, police say
- MISSING: Atlanta police ask for help finding 35-year-old man
- Family offers $10,000 reward for information in case of missing CDC employee
An autopsy determined Cunningham likely drowned, but investigators have not determined whether the death was intentional. The death remains under investigation, according to police.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. in the King Chapel at Morehouse. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Morehouse in Cunningham’s name or to the homeless ministry at Atlanta’s First United Methodist church.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}