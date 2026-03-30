How many passwords do you have? Here’s an easy, safe way to keep track of them

ATLANTA — The average person has nearly 170 passwords for everything from email to retirement funds and social media sites.

Those passwords can get pretty hard to keep track of.

But there is a way to keep track of your passwords, and security analyst Robert Siciliano said it’s been around for a while.

“I’ve been using a password manager for over 20 years. It hasn’t been hacked. You download and install the password manager for a small fee. Now you have the ability to change up your pass codes anytime you want,” Siciliano said.

He said a password manager shouldn’t cost more than $25-$40 a year.

Siciliano adds that the one that’s in your phone may not work with your laptop or your tablet, so it’s good to have a third-party password manager that works across all of your devices, hardware and software.

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Siciliano advises that passwords must be long, strong, and unique to be effective.

The number one thing people do that they shouldn’t do when it comes to a password?

“They’re using the same password across multiple accounts, which makes the bad guys’ job so much easier,” Siciliano said.

Beyond just passwords, Siciliano recommends adding a second layer of protection to all accounts.

“It’s important that everybody, all walks of ages, is they engage in basic 101 security practices that begin with password management and evolve to two-factor authentication,” Siciliano said.

For older adults, Siciliano suggests a specific method for ensuring family members can access digital assets after a death. He recommends keeping a list of passcodes in an Excel file or Google Sheet and ultimately printing a hard copy.

This allows loved ones to gain access to accounts when a person passes away, preventing the state from potentially seizing those assets.

Despite these tools, many individuals find it difficult to maintain a consistent system. Some people reported recording passwords in physical books but frequently losing them, while others rely entirely on memory.

Traditional methods like using a safety deposit box at a bank offer security but lack the quick access required for regular account updates.

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