Two narrowly escape house fire: ‘I could see the flames bursting out of the building’

ATLANTA — A man and a woman narrowly escaped a fast-moving fire that swept through a two-story house on Fair Street in Southwest Atlanta on Tuesday morning.

Neighbor Tim Ingram, whose rental home is yards away from the house that caught fire, told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that he first noticed the fire while returning home after dropping off his child at an elementary school down the street.

He called 911.

“It was very intense. The house here, I thought it was my unit on fire. Scared me to death, man. I was literally almost in tears. I could see flames just bursting straight out of the building. I said this is serious. You guys have got to get here,” Ingram said.

Within minutes, Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived. Their immediate priority: to check to see if anyone was trapped inside.

“Our crews did make an aggressive attempt to search for any victims inside. We can confirm all residents have been safely accounted for outside of the structure,” said Capt. Andrew Anderson with Atlanta Fire Rescue.

The size of the fire required firefighters to use an aerial ladder truck to douse the flames.

“What you have is a heavily seeded fire, and we want to make sure we get all of the hotspots out,” Anderson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

