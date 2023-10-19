Hosea Helps going above and beyond for holidays

ATLANTA — A local charity is taking it up another notch for Thanksgiving.

Hosea Helps just announced they plan to feed a record number of people during the holidays.

Organizers told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen the need is greater than ever.

“This is why we work so hard,” Afemo Omilami said while he opened a box packed with frozen turkeys.

Omilami says for some folks, times have always been hard. This year times are even harder.

“People are still hungry out there,” he said.

On Thursday he was in the warehouse for Hosea Helps in southwest Atlanta. The charity was started 54 years ago by the late Civil Rights hero Hosea Williams.

“No one was really doing it when daddy started it,” daughter Yolanda Williams-Favors said.

Williams-Favors announced the ambitious goals the charity has for the upcoming holiday season, including a commitment to serve 30,000 clients, a massive day of delivery of holiday meals for underserved residents, and a partnership with two major supermarket chains that each trucked over 500 turkeys and hams.

There’s a long list of special events planned for the months of November and December to help people in need. Thanksgiving kicks it off, and Omilami, the charity’s chief operating officer, says the donated turkeys are so important.

“We can visualize seeing this on a table for a family wondering what are they going to do for Thanksgiving. Here is the answer,” Omilami said.

Hosea Helps will need 5,000 volunteers for the special events. CLICK HERE to learn of the items you can donate.

