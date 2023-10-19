Suspects had photos, videos of dead woman inside Gwinnett ‘house of horrors’ on phones, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County prosecutors gathered in a courtroom on Thursday to show they have enough evidence to charge seven people with the murder of a woman who came to the U.S. to join a religious group.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in the courtroom. The disturbing details that are emerging, NEXT on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Seven people, including a 15-year-old, are charged with the murder of Seehee Cho, 33. Cho was lured from South Korea to join a religious group called “Soldiers of Christ.”

When she arrived, prosecutors say she was locked in a basement, tortured and starved to death in what they describe as a “house of horrors.”

RELATED STORIES:

Detectives testified that there were photos and videos of a deceased Cho on the suspects’ phones.

“There was also a photo located of Cehee deceased in the back storage room, and you were able to tell she was deceased based on because you could see her hands were already had already started decomposing as well as her feet, and in that photo she was wearing the pajama pants that were recovered from the trashcan recovered,” Detective Angela Carter said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS:

5 arrested after discovery of woman’s body in trunk leads to “house of horrors” in Gwinnett County

©2023 Cox Media Group