7th arrest made, disturbing new details revealed in Gwinnett “house of horrors” murder case

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested the mother of one of six suspects accused of luring a woman to the U.S. to join a “religious group,” then beating and starving her to death.

Mihee Lee was booked into the Gwinnett County jail Wednesday morning.

The victim, See Hee Cho, was found dead in the trunk of a Jaguar in front of a popular Korean spa in Gwinnett County last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police later announced the arrests of six people -- five adults and a 15-year-old boy, in the woman’s death.

They are identified as Eric Hyun, 26; Joonhyum Lee, 22; Joonho Lee, 26; Hyunji Lee, 25; and Gawon Lee, 26 and Junyeong Lee, 15.

All six have been charged with felony murder, imprisonment, tampering with evidence and concealing a death.

Mihee Lee is Joonho Lee’s mother. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned that she’s also been charged with murder.

It’s unclear if she’s facing any other charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said in a news conference Cho was from South Korea and was lured to Atlanta over the summer under the guise of joining a religious organization.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police said that after she arrived, she was beaten and starved for months until she died.

“They called themselves ‘Soldiers of Christ,’” police said. “Apparently, the victim was subjected to beatings and malnourishment, which subsequently, and what the medical examiner’s office believes led to her death.”

The official cause of death has not been determined.

Cho, who is believed to have been in her 20s or 30s, was approximately 70 pounds when her body was found, police said. They believe she may have been in the trunk for several days.

Police said they believe Hyun drove the Jaguar to the parking lot of the sauna, then called a family member and asked to be picked up and taken to a hospital to be treated for an unrelated injury.

He then sent the family member back to the vehicle to retrieve something, and that person discovered the body and called 911.

Police said that after the body was found, the investigation led them to a home on Stable Gate in Lawrenceville, where they determined that the crimes happened in the home’s basement.

On Wednesday, the attorney for Eric Hyun, David Boyle, released a statement saying that Hyun was actually a victim of the same group.

“Eric was recruited to join the church by Joonho Lee,” Boyle said. “Eric was physically tortured... He was stripped naked and shot with an airsoft gun all over his body, causing over a hundred wounds.”

Boyle said Cho was lured to the family’s house on Stable Gate Lane in July and then kept in the basement for weeks and “physically tortured under the guise of religious ritual” to gain entry to the church.

Boyle said Hyun was at the home at the same time as Cho and that he escaped the basement with Cho’s remains in the trunk on Sept. 12.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

According to Hyun’s lawyer, Hyun is still suffering from extensive injuries and is in the medical wing of the Gwinnett County jail.

“If Eric had not escaped the Lee’s house, he also would have died,” Boyle said in the statement.

Boyle also accused the Lee family of convincing Hyun to wire thousands of dollars to Korea and using his credit to buy a home in Suwanee to house the church.

“There are still other members of this religious extremist group at large and the Gwinnett County Police and District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate this case,” Boyle said.

Boyle says his client is innocent.

5 arrested after discovery of body in trunk leads to “house of horrors” in Gwinnett County





©2023 Cox Media Group