Homeland Security, police responding to suspicious package at building off busy Atlanta road

ATLANTA — A suspicious package on a busy Atlanta road has multiple agencies responding on Wednesday morning.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News they were responding to a suspicious package at 1800 Howell Mill Road in Atlanta. The building is right off Interstate 75 exit.

Police did not say what the package was, but says no injuries have been reported. Homeland Security is on the way to investigate this more.

The address belongs to a building that has several businesses and doctors offices.

A video shared by a Channel 2 viewer shows multiple fire trucks are at the location and people standing outside the building.

