1 dead, 2 more hurt after shooting outside Ga. police station

BARNESVILLE, Ga. — Three people were shot and one was killed outside of a Georgia police station on Tuesday evening.

Barnesville Police Chief Belinda Penamon confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a shooting took place outside of the police station on Hill Street.

None of the victims have been identified. The conditions of the surviving victims are unclear.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or identified any possible suspects.

