Home Depot Foundation invests $10 million for construction job training programs

ATLANTA — The Home Depot Foundation announced it invested $10 million in skilled trades training, including a $1 million partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The investment is meant to help to expand career opportunities for young people in construction trades, according to the foundation.

The investment aims to address the skilled labor gap by introducing K-12 students, separating service members, and military families to careers in carpentry, electrical, HVAC, and plumbing through the Foundation’s Path to Pro program.

“The skilled trades offer some of the most promising career paths, yet many young people either aren’t aware of or lack access to these opportunities,” Erin Izen, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation said in a statement.

The partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America will pilot a two-year program in clubs across Atlanta, Phoenix, and Houston, reaching over a thousand children and teens.

Participants will gain hands-on experience and apply their skills by working alongside Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, on community-based projects.

Jennifer Bateman, senior vice president of youth development at Boys & Girls Clubs of America, emphasized the importance of this initiative in empowering youth to discover their potential and build great futures.

In addition to the partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the investment will expand programming with existing partners such as the Home Builders Institute, which will grow its pre-apprenticeship certification to nearly 2,000 more high school students and 25 additional schools.

New grants will also support separating service members, military families, and veterans through scholarships and training programs provided by organizations like Folds of Honor, Construction Ready, and SkillPointe Foundation.

