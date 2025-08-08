Historic home in Ansley Park earns its landmark status back

ATLANTA — A historic home relocated to Ansley Park over a decade ago has been declared a local landmark again.
Channel 2 Action News covered the Randolph-Lucas Jones House’s move from its original site near Lindbergh in 2013. But when it was relocated, it lost its historical landmark status.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
WSB Radio reports that the house got it back this week. Owner Roger Smith, who saved the house with his late husband Christopher Jones , said he feels the designation preserves the house’s legacy.
“While this does not prevent demolition, I certainly think it will act as a mechanism to protect it,” Smith told WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien.
It’s the first house in Ansley Park to earn landmark status. Read more about the house’s history here.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Buc-ee’s unveils its next Georgia location
- Hot July, cooler August: More below average temperatures ahead
- Tickets for Georgia vs Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium now on sale
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group