Historic home in Ansley Park earns its landmark status back

ATLANTA — A historic home relocated to Ansley Park over a decade ago has been declared a local landmark again.

Channel 2 Action News covered the Randolph-Lucas Jones House’s move from its original site near Lindbergh in 2013. But when it was relocated, it lost its historical landmark status.

WSB Radio reports that the house got it back this week. Owner Roger Smith, who saved the house with his late husband Christopher Jones , said he feels the designation preserves the house’s legacy.

“While this does not prevent demolition, I certainly think it will act as a mechanism to protect it,” Smith told WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien.

It’s the first house in Ansley Park to earn landmark status. Read more about the house’s history here.

