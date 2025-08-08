Tickets for Georgia vs Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium now on sale

ATLANTA — Tickets officially went on sale Friday for this year’s Georgia-Georgia Tech football rivalry game. The 2025 matchup will be at a new, but familiar venue for both teams.

The “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” series will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first time on Friday, Nov. 28. It’s also the first time that the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets will meet on a neutral site.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and the game will air on Channel 2. Last year’s game on Channel 2 ended with a thrilling 8-overtime win for the Bulldogs.

Both Georgia and Georgia Tech football programs are familiar with the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia has played in the Aflac Kickoff Game, SEC Championship, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship at the house that Arthur Blank built.

Georgia Tech has a 6-year contract to play at least one game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They previously faced ACC foes North Carolina, Clemson, Louisville as well as Notre Dame. The Yellow Jackets have not announced their 2026 opponent yet.

Georgia opens the season at home against Marshall while Georgia Tech will travel to Boulder, Colo. to face Deion Sanders and Colorado.

