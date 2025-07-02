Here’s who the Georgia Bulldogs will face off with in 2025

ATHENS, Ga. — The SEC announced the 2025 schedules for all their teams, including the Georgia Bulldogs.

The defending SEC champions will start off the 2025 season at home against the Marshall University Thundering Herd.

They’ll face their first SEC team when they head up to Knoxville to take on Tennessee.

Georgia Bulldogs 2025 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 - Marshall University at UGA

Sept. 6 - Austin Peay State University at UGA

Sept. 13 - UGA at Tennessee

Sept. 20 - Bye Week

Sept. 27 - Alabama at UGA

Oct. 4 - Kentucky at UGA

Oct. 11 - UGA at Auburn

Oct. 18 - Ole Miss at UGA

Oct. 25 - Bye Week

Nov. 1 - Florida vs. UGA in Jacksonville, Florida

Nov. 8 - UGA at Mississippi State

Nov. 15 - Texas at UGA

Nov. 22 - University of North Carolina - Charlotte at UGA

Nov. 29 - UGA vs. Ga. Tech in Atlanta

We’ll get a rematch of the 2024 SEC Championship, which Georgia won, when the Bulldogs play the Texas Longhorns in Athens. This will be the first time the two teams will meet in Athens.

The 2025 season also marks the first time in a decade that the Alabama Crimson Tide has played in Athens. Their last meeting between the hedges of Sanford Stadium came in 2015 when Kirby Smart was still defensive coordinator for Alabama and Mark Richt was finishing his last season as UGA’s head coach.

