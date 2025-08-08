Hot July, cooler August: More below average temperatures ahead

We’ve seen a big weather change from July to August with temperatures going from steamy to well below average.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the average temperature was 3.4 degrees above average for July. This was the third warmest July on record in Atlanta. During the month, we saw a streak of 19 consecutive days with highs in the 90s.

So far in August, we’ve had just one day in the 90s. This past Monday, the high reached just 69 degrees – the coolest August high temperature since 2013. Temperatures since Aug. 1 have been about 6.4 degrees below average. There is plenty of time to make up for this, but as of Friday, it’s the fourth coolest August on record.

Monahan says we will see below average temperatures throughout the next week, but there is also chance for rain. Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 for forecast updates on Channel 2 Action News.

