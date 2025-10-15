Hispanic Heritage: Consul General of Mexico in Atlanta highlights importance of US-Mexico relations

ATLANTA — Rafael Laveaga, the new Consul General of Mexico in Atlanta, is marking the end of Hispanic Heritage Month by discussing his goals and the importance of U.S.-Mexico relations.

Laveaga, who began his role on Aug. 1, oversees consular operations in Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee.

The Consul emphasized the shared values between Mexico and the U.S., such as family, religion, and hard work, as crucial to strengthening ties between the two nations.

“We need to know each other better because we have much more things in common than commonly believed,” Laveaga told Channel 2’s Wendy Corona.

Laveaga highlighted the significance of the U.S.-Mexico trade relationship, noting that Mexico is the United States’ number one trade partner, with over $800 billion in trade.

He stressed the need for careful management of this relationship to ensure continued growth.

Laveaga also highlighted the importance of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaced NAFTA, as pivotal for the region’s economic future. However, Laveaga told Channel 2 Action News he is optimistic about the cooperation between the countries.

“Cooperation without subordination is an important platform that we need to keep in mind in all our work,” Laveaga said.

As Hispanic Heritage Month concludes, Laveaga said he is optimistic about the future of U.S.-Mexico relations, focusing on building bridges and maintaining strong regional cooperation.

“I’m very optimistic of the relationship of the US and Mexico and I think we’re gonna make it good,” Laveaga said.

