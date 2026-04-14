Here are the newest members of the Atlanta Dream

ATLANTA — Three new women are living the Atlanta Dream after Monday night’s WNBA Draft.

The Atlanta Dream added the trio of talented women to the roster with their three draft picks.

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Their first pick was 6′6″ record-setting center Madina Okot as number 13 overall.

Okot, who grew up in Mumias, Kenya, played volleyball as a child and didn’t pick up a basketball until she was 16.

Just five years later, she ranks third in the country in double-doubles and second in the University of South Carolina’s history for offensive rebounds.

“I couldn’t be more excited (about Okot),” said Dream Head Coach Karl Smesko. “We were really hopeful and maybe a bit pessimistic that she would be available. Her ability to crash the boards and the way she moves defensively, I think she’ll be a good addition.”

With the 28th overall pick, the Dream selected University of North Carolina guard Indya Nivar.

Nivar is only the fourth player in ACC history to post a triple-double featuring steals.

“We like Nivar’s ability to make plays and her knack for the ball,” said Smesko. “She’s aggressive, attacks downhill and is not afraid of conflict. She is high energy and gets a ton of steals. We’re excited that she was available and looking forward to seeing her compete in training camp.”

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Their third pick of the night came in the 48th overall spot and went to CBA Beijing guard Kejia Ran.

The Dream describe her as a “dynamic two-way guard...known for her defensive versatility.”

The draft comes just days after the Dream announced that they acquired superstar Angel Reese, and reports that Brittney Griner is finalizing a seven-figure deal with the Connecticut Sun.

The Dream kick off their season at home on May 17 at State Farm Arena against the reigning champs, the Las Vegas Aces. Get tickets here.

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