Heartwarming: 101-year-old Atlanta veteran reunited with helmet he wore during World War II

ATLANTA — A World War II veteran based in metro Atlanta reunited with a helmet he lost decades ago.

Morton Waitzman served in the 29th Infantry Division and fought in the Battle of the Bulge, during which he lost his helmet and had to get a replacement.

Earlier this week, Mike Licata, a WWII memorabilia collector, reunited the 101-year-old veteran with that replacement helmet. Licata’s daughter, Rachel, sent Channel 2 Action News videos and photos of the touching moment.

Licata recently acquired the helmet from another collector in Wisconsin and wanted to find its owner if possible. After researching, Licata learned that Waitzman might still be alive, so he attempted to find him.

Licata found a recent video of Waitzman speaking about the Holocaust on the D-Day anniversary earlier this year. Licata recognized the building where Waitzman spoke, prompting him to pay a visit.

Waitzman and his wife of 75 years arrived to receive the helmet, which Waitzman said he had lost in during the Battle of the Bulge back in 1945.

He was thrilled to be reunited with the helmet, which he says he remembered and wore all the time.

Waitzman celebrated his 101st birthday on Nov. 8, just a few days before Veterans Day.

