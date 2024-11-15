Georgia unemployment rate remains fixed at 3.6% for third month

ATLANTA — For the third month in a row, the Georgia Department of Labor said the state unemployment rate was 3.6%.

According to Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson, the state rate remains five-tenths lower than the national unemployment rate.

In Georgia, jobs were up 1,500 in the past month and up 64,900 over the year.

“For the third month in a row, Georgia’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.6% - a testament to commonsense, pro-business policies that make Georgia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” Thompson said. “While job growth has slowed nationwide, Georgia continues to drive job creation and workforce participation. This stability shows what’s possible with a state government that puts hardworking Georgians first.”

As far as where the job growth was, GDOL said the most job gains were in accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance, local government, retail trade and durable goods manufacturing.

Separately, there were job losses in administrative support, transport and warehousing, information industries including motion picture and sound recording, arts, entertainment and recreation and non-durable goods manufacturing.

Private education and health services and leisure and hospitality were the industries with the highest number of jobs overall for Georgians in October.

