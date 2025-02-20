Heads up, drivers: Street closures while new Tyler Perry Studios movie filming

ATLANTA — In just a few hours several busy streets in midtown Atlanta will close for the filming of a new Tyler Perry series.

At 10 p.m. Wednesday, several busy streets in midtown Atlanta will close for the filming of a new Tyler Perry Studios series.

Tech Square, which includes some parking spaces on Ponce De Leon Avenue and sections of West Peachtree, Spring Street, and Williams Street will close.

“We might have a few delays,” Cardellia Hunter, the Director of Film and Entertainment for the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

Those who work in the TV and film industry said the inconvenience is worth it.

“We’re excited to have Tyler Perry Studios on our streets,” Hunter said.

Hunter said after the writer’s strike the TV and film industry in Georgia slowed. But, says a bounce back is in sight.

“We’ve already started production meetings which is the first step to bringing production back here to Georgia,” Hunter explained.

“It’s just not coming back. It is back,” marketing director Laura Williamson with the Atlanta Film Society explained Wednesday.

Williamson said metro Atlanta and Georgia is a major draw for producers and movie studios.

“You have the resources, you have the equipment, you have the versatility of Georgia. As a state you can go to the beach, you can go to the mountains, you can go to the city,” Laura Williamson said.

“Georgia as a landscape is very diverse and that enables diverse storytelling,” she added.

CLOSURES:

Full street closure on Spring St NW between 5th St NW and Ponce De Leon Ave NW (34 meters), three lanes at 1550 feet blocked on 2/19-2/20 from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. (overnight, continuous).

Full street closure on W Peachtree St NW between North Ave and 6th St (67 meters), four lanes at 2210 ft blocked on 2/19-2/20 from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. (overnight, continuous).

Full street closure on Williams St between 5th St and Spring St NW, two lanes at 575 ft blocked on 2/19-2/20 from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. (overnight, continuous).

Full street closure on 3rd St NE between Cypress St and Dead End (12 meters), 2 lanes at 825 ft blocked on 2/19-2/20 from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. (overnight, continuous).

Full street closure on 4th St between Cypress St and Williams St NW, two lanes at 750 ft blocked on 2/19-2/20 from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. (overnight, continuous).

Full street closure on Armstead Pl NW between W Peachtree St NW and Spring St NW, two lanes at 380 ft blocked on 2/19-2/20 from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. (overnight, continuous).

Full street closure on 5th St NW between West Peachtree St NW and Spring St NW (10 meters), two lanes at 380 ft blocked on 2/19-2/20 from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. (overnight, continuous).

