Heads up drivers: Part of 17th Street closing for resurfacing in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA — Drivers in northwest Atlanta who travel on a section of 17th Street NW will need to take a different route while crews work to resurface the street.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation will close 17th Street NW between Northside Drive NW and Howell Mill Road NW.

The closure will be between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays beginning Wednesday, Dec. 4, and lasting until the project is completed.

The closure will affect both lanes.

If you need to access Reservoir Drive NW, use Northside Drive NW to Green Street NW or Hoke Street NW.

To access Bishop Place NW, use Howell Mill Road NW to Huff Road NW.

