HBCU baseball and softball programs to receive funding from Braves’ Homers with Hank initiative

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves and Truist have announced the six Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that will receive funding as part of the 2025 Homers for Hank Together with Truist initiative, fulfilling a $1 million commitment over the past five years.

The selected schools, located in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and South Carolina, will receive support for their baseball and softball programs, ranging from field improvements to access to new technology. This initiative, established in 2021, is supported by the Henry Louis Aaron Fund and aims to develop diverse scholar-athletes.

The six HBCUs selected for the 2025 Homers for Hank Together with Truist initiative include Alabama A&M, Albany State University, Benedict College, Claflin University, Jackson State University, and South Carolina State University. Each school will receive specific program investments tailored to their needs.

Alabama A&M’s baseball program will benefit from an HD camera system for analysis and streaming. Albany State University will see improvements in their baseball and softball programs, including new batting cages and field enhancements. Benedict College will receive field maintenance equipment and a new batting cage.

Claflin University’s softball program will be equipped with a pitching machine and additional equipment, while Jackson State University’s baseball program will gain a turf home plate halo and HitTrax Technology. South Carolina State University’s softball program will also receive a pitching machine and equipment.

The initiative is part of a broader effort by the Atlanta Braves and Truist to invest in HBCU baseball and softball programs across Braves Country. For every home run hit by the Braves, Truist donates $755 to the Henry Louis Aaron Fund, contributing to the $1 million commitment over five years.

Past recipients of the initiative include Clark Atlanta University, Savannah State University, Tennessee State University, Tougaloo College, and Tuskegee University, all of which have received various upgrades and equipment to enhance their sports programs.

