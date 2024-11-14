Hawks unveil new blue City Edition uniforms

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks unveiled their City Edition Uniforms on Thursday.

The new uniform, titled the NBA Fly City Edition 2.0 uniform combines different elements which are intended to signify Atlanta’s spirit and determination.

The jerseys are blue, paying homage to the Hawks’ 1968 jersey, the team’s first year in Atlanta.

Atlanta will debut the new uniforms on Nov. 25 in a game against the Dallas Mavericks at State Farm Arena. The team will wear the uniforms ten times over the course of the season.

The Hawks will pair the new informs with a court to match the baby blue color.

The Hawks will wear these uniforms in the following ten games:

Nov. 25 vs. Dallas Mavericks

Dec. 6 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Dec. 23 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Dec. 26 vs. Chicago Bulls

Jan. 11 vs. Houston Rockets

Feb. 7 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Feb. 28 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

March 8 vs. Indiana Pacers

March 22 vs. Golden State Warriors

March 23 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

