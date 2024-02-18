Hawks to hold sixth annual HBCU night later this week

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks will have their sixth annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities later this week.

The Hawks will honor HBCUs for their Friday night game against the Toronto Raptors.

Rich Paul, the Founder and CEO of agency Klutch Sports Group will speak about the importance of financial health and education before the game.

The renowned choir at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University will sing both the United States and Canadian national anthems before the game.

Additionally, Mahogany in Motion, the official dance team of Spelman and Morehouse and the Essence Dance Line of Clark Atlanta University’s marching band will join Hawks dancers for a performance at halftime.

Fans can purchase an HBCU Hawks T-shirt and a $10 food-and-beverage credit. To purchase the ticket package, click here.

