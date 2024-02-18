Victims robbed at gunpoint outside southwest Atlanta apartment complex: APD

ATLANTA — Investigators are searching for two suspects who robbed victims at gunpoint outside an Atlanta apartment complex.

The Atlanta Police Department said on Feb.11 at 11:13 p.m., officers were called to 2909 Campbellton Road SW regarding a robbery.

The address appears to be the Hills at Greenbriar apartment complex.

When police arrived, the victims told officers that they were robbed at gunpoint near the front of the complex.

The victims also told officers that the suspects stole several items including their purses, identification documents, and cell phones.

After robbing the victims, the suspects reportedly ran away heading eastbound on Campbellton Road.

The victims described one of the suspects as five feet and eight inches tall with a chubby build and the other suspect was around five feet and four inches tall with a thin build.

Investigators said the girl in the photo is also a person of interest.

Tipsters can submit information anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

