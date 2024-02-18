DeKalb County townhome fire sends up large plume of smoke

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are investigating a large fire in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that on Sunday morning, crews received reports of a townhome fire on Pine Valley Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Channel 2 Action News viewer captured a video of a large plume of smoke coming from inside one of the townhomes. The smoke quickly spread to the rest of the structure in the video.

Fire officials said all of the department’s fire trucks assisted in extinguishing the fire.

James Anderson lives near the home where the fire was and told Channel 2 Action News the residents included two Georgia State University students who have now lost all of their school supplies, laptops, and other belongings in the fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

No injuries have been reported.

It is unclear what started the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Clayton County sheriff takes Channel 2 on tour of jail; blames county leaders for lack of funds

©2023 Cox Media Group