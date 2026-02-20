Hammering to success: career expo in town for thousands of students across the state

The Associated Builders and Contractors trade group estimated in a report last month the industry will need to bring in 456,000 new workers in 2027, increasing the need up 30.7% from the 349,000 needed this year.

Local nonprofit Construction Ready is hosting its 20th year in efforts to address the need.

More than 12,000 students from 300 schools across the state are gathering at the Georgia World Congress Center, learning what it takes to work in construction-based careers early on.

“Carpenters, masons, plumbers, electricians, welders, heavy equipment operators…those trades are all in huge demand,” said Construction Ready President & C.E.O. Scott Shelar.

This opportunity will allow students to continue their education at a technical college, apprenticeship or go right into the workforce.

“I think it’s just cool you can go straight out of high school into making money and cool there’s so many different fields you can go into,” said student, Cooper Ingram.

Organizers said they will give out more than $50,000 in scholarships to contest winners.

