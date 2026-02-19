2 Georgia museums among best in United States

ATLANTA — Two museums in Georgia are among the best in the United States, and yes, one of them is in Atlanta.

According to USA Today’s 10 Best awards, two Georgia attractions are not only in the top 10 for their categories, but in the top five.

The World of Coca-Cola, a longtime Atlanta fun thing to do, was ranked the No. 4 best pop culture museum in the U.S.

According to USA Today’s rankings, the museum is a “one-of-a-kind experience that pulls back the curtain on the world’s most famous beverage brand.”

At the World of Coca-Cola, visitors can “step back in time through the brand’s history,” check out hundreds of historical artifacts and taste historic recipes of Coke in the Beverage Lab, including more than 100 drinks from around the world.

Further south and west, another Georgia museum ranked high for how it honors the nation’s veterans.

The National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center in Columbus was named the No. 2 best free museum in the country.

Going through the NIM, visitors are able to travel through more than 240 years of U.S. military history, from the early days of the U.S. to the modern era.

Admission is free and tours are self-guided, allowing guests to experience immersive, artifact-filled exhibits at their own pace.

