Halloween shooting leaves 2 injured, Atlanta police searching for suspects

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for two people who opened fire on Halloween night, sending two people to the hospital.

Officers responded to Boulevard just off Interstate 20 around 11:30 p.m. on Halloween, where they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot.

He was rushed to the hospital. There is no word on his current condition.

Investigators later learned that a second 19-year-old man had taken himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound. His current condition has also not been released.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is now sharing surveillance photos of two people who police say opened fire.

Anyone who recognizes them should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 and could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

©2025 Cox Media Group