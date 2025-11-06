Halloween shooting leaves 2 injured, Atlanta police searching for suspects

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for two people who opened fire on Halloween night, sending two people to the hospital.
Officers responded to Boulevard just off Interstate 20 around 11:30 p.m. on Halloween, where they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
He was rushed to the hospital. There is no word on his current condition.
Investigators later learned that a second 19-year-old man had taken himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound. His current condition has also not been released.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man charged with killing teen who kicked Walmart cart was on parole for previous stabbing
- Delta reveals plans ahead of FAA flight cuts
- Company launches ‘Uber of private jets’ app in Georgia, Florida
Crime Stoppers Atlanta is now sharing surveillance photos of two people who police say opened fire.
Anyone who recognizes them should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 and could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group