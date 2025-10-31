Halloween candy poses risks for pets, here’s how to keep furry friends safe

MARIETTA — Halloween festivities pose significant risks for pets, as they may ingest harmful items like candy and decorations, leading to emergency vet visits.

Dr. Kali Sands, Medical Director at VEG Marietta, highlights that Halloween is a time when pets are prone to ingesting things they shouldn’t, such as candy and costume pieces.

“Most common one by far is ingestion of things that we shouldn’t have eaten, whether that’s candy, pieces of costumes, other random things,” Dr. Kali Sands said.

Dr. Sands advises pet owners to keep candy and decorations out of reach to prevent accidental ingestion.

Common signs that a pet may have eaten something harmful include vomiting and diarrhea, which are key indicators of potential ingestion issues.

Apart from ingestion, pets face other risks during Halloween, such as getting out through open doors and potentially being hit by a car.

Injuries at home can also occur if pets get scared or nervous due to the Halloween excitement.

By monitoring pets closely and providing them with a safe space, owners can help ensure their pets remain calm and protected during Halloween festivities.

