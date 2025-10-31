Piedmont shares Halloween safety recommendations for kids during spooky season, trick-or-treating

ATLANTA — As Halloween approaches, safety remains a top priority for both children and adults participating in the festivities.

To help families and children stay safe during the fall fun, Piedmont shared recommendations to keep getting treats, instead of making things tricky.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports an average of 3,200 Halloween-related injuries annually, highlighting the need for caution during this spooky season.

“Plan your costumes carefully to ensure that they are not too long, which causes a trip hazard,” Dr. Patrick Railey, chief of primary care at Piedmont, said in a statement.

Over the past three years, 55% of Halloween-related injuries were related to pumpkin carving, while 25% were due to falls from decorations, costumes or trick-or-treating.

Railey said costumes should not be too long to prevent tripping hazards and should be flame resistant.

He also said road safety was important, suggesting that children should not run across roads unsupervised and that reflective tape can improve visibility.

The CPSC notes that 20% of injuries include lacerations, ingestions and allergic reactions related to costumes and decorations.

Railey recommends checking all candy for tampering and being mindful of food allergies.

Piedmont Urgent Care suggests using non-toxic makeup, ensuring costumes are flame resistant and using bright materials for visibility.

Drivers are urged to stay alert and drive slowly, especially in residential areas.

Homeowners should prepare their yards by removing tripping hazards and using battery-powered lights instead of open flames.

By following these safety tips, families can enjoy a fun and safe Halloween experience.

