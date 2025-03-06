Habitat for Humanity build aims to draw lawmakers’ attention for nonprofit funding

ATLANTA — In the shadow of the State Capitol’s Gold Dome, an army of volunteers has been inspired to go above and beyond.

“It’s giving us an opportunity to step back and look at that rich history that they brought,” said Eric Arnold, with Habitat for Humanity of Georgia.

It’s the rich history of former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter and their work with Habitat for Humanity that Arnold is referring to.

On Wednesday, Habitat of Georgia and nonprofit HomeAid began building the latest Habitat house. It’s part of an effort to raise awareness with state lawmakers and ask them to help fund nonprofits doing this work.

“The best way we can address homelessness is construction,” said Mandy Crater, with HomeAid Georgia.

Volunteers put some of the house together in Atlanta, then will take it apart and rebuild it in Savannah, where it will be given to a family that lost everything in Hurricane Helene.

“This is what we’re doing. Building it for them. It’s a really great thing,” student volunteer Gavin Boyd said.

They are doing what Georgia’s favorite son and former president taught them to do.

“He really wanted ‘good’ for people. He felt bad for those who didn’t have a lot,” student volunteer Jesse McElreath.

Along with a promise that more help is on the way.

“We can’t be happier to see the support, the generosity, and the heartfelt swinging of hammers to make somebody’s dream come true,” Arnold said.

