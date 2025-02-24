Rehoming Center opens with clothes, linens and more for natural disaster survivors

ATLANTA — Deavon Drumgoole says she has never been so grateful to browse for houseware. A few months ago, a huge tree destroyed everything she owned.

“It fell into my house. Split it in half and my bed was right under it. I know angels woke me up. I’m just thankful to be here,” she said.

Drumgoole is one of the storm victims able to visit the Caring For Others new Rehoming Center. The longtime Atlanta nonprofit opened a warehouse and filled it with things to help families who have lost everything to natural disasters.

“When you’ve worked all your life and prepare yourself, then lose everything, you lose hope. We’re here to give hope,” Caring For Others founder Eslene Richmond Shockley said.

On Friday’s grand opening, Caring For Others gives hope to families from the Augusta area and survivors of Hurricane Helene: clothes, linens, kitchen items and furniture.

It’s not hand me downs. It’s all brand-new.

“We’ve been shopping at Goodwill and Salvation Army for a few months now because all their clothes are gone. To have them get new shoes and bedding, something new, is amazing,” storm survivor Valerie Lamb said.

It’s part of the charity’s all hands mission. Drumgoole said she didn’t call Caring For Others. They called her.

“God is real. This is showing me that His love is real. People do care. I’m just appreciative. Very appreciative,” she said. “I will forever be thankful. I will forever be thankful.”

The new Rehoming Center is also helping FEMA qualified survivors of the California wildfires and other recent natural disasters.

