Building a future: Georgia students learn the craft of constructions workers at expo

ATLANTA — Construction workers are in high demand here in Georgia and across the country. A trade report shows that the nation needs 429,000 new construction workers this year, including 10,000 alone in Georgia.

That’s why thousands of students are learning about the variety of careers in the industry at the Construction Ready Career Expo at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Hammering, sawing, plumbing. Students from across Georgia walked the floor in Building A with their hard hats on.

Keegan Wein is a junior at Haralson High School.

“I’m here to better my experience with the field and workplace, actually in the real world,” Wein said.

His career goal is to work as a diesel technician. This expo showcases not only construction jobs, but automotive skills too.

Daniel Rainwater, also from Haralson High, is also into the nuts and bolts of auto repair.

“Everything that has to do with a car, from like welding, the frame together or doing handles, to rebuilding the engine transmission and tuning,” he said.

A nonprofit called Construction Ready is hosting this expo.

“We help people of all ages and backgrounds find a great career in the construction industry,” Scott Shelar said.

Construction skills are in high demand in the marketplace.

“We have a labor shortage and we’re just doing everything we can to make people aware of the opportunities,” Shelar said.

This expo gets them while their young. Students can mingle with employers, get some hands-on experience and see the wide range of jobs in construction.

“You know, we’re kind of a mysterious industry. People don’t really understand construction. So we’re here to help people understand all the different opportunities available,” Shelar said.

About 7,000 students and 1,500 professionals attended the two-day expo. With more workers retiring than entering the workforce, Construction Ready says educating young people is a critical mission.

































