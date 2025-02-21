Tired of temperatures in teens? Good news: A nice warmup is on the way

ATLANTA — If you’re tired of temperatures in the teens, then you’ll like the weather that’s on the way.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says north Georgia will see some above average temperatures next week.

The cold air will lift toward the north and by Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will be near 70 degrees.

That doesn’t mean the cold temperatures are gone.

Monahan says Atlanta typically sees the last teens of the season on average by Jan. 30. We’re several weeks past that already. The latest that Atlanta had temperatures in the teens was March 17 back in 1955.

Here’s what to know for the weekend:

Mostly sunny and into the mid 40s by Friday afternoon

Saturday morning cold again with lows in 20s, but highs in 50s by afternoon

Warming to near 70 by next week





