Habitat for Humanity announces funding secured to build additional 1,000 homes in 2025

ATLANTA — Habitat for Humanity International announced they’d secured funding via a new partnership to build an additional 1,000 homes in 2025.

According to the organization, their “recent baseline production” of homes built was 3,482 units.

Now, thanks to a partnership with multiple investors, Habitat for Humanity said they’d established a new $82.5 million acquisition fund to boost their affordable housing production.

“We’re in the midst of an affordability crisis that demands greater levels of collaboration, and we are incredibly proud to be working with a broad coalition of investors representing a unified belief in the power of innovative financial tools to transform communities and create lasting social impact,” Daniel Gura, executive director and vice president, Habitat Capital, at Habitat for Humanity International, said.

Using the new funding, the organization said they plan to focus on increasing equitable access to housing for underserved communities, drive new construction and investment in affordable housing, expand their U.S. network for home building and increase the quality of life and financial stability for residents by improving housing opportunities and their quality.

Investors for the fund included JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Enterprise Community Loan Fund. Class B investors include ImpactAssets, Arnold Ventures, the Annie E. Casey Foundation and equity from Habitat for Humanity International, according to the organization.

“This financing will mean more shovels in the ground and marks a transformative step in our mission to expand access to affordable housing, providing flexible capital to empower nonprofit housing developers in navigating the challenging land acquisition market,” Gura said.

According to the organization’s yearly report, “in fiscal year 2024, 633 Habitat affiliates completed repairs in 11,744 residences, partnering with a diversity of homeowners to make their houses safer and more livable.”

In total, the report said that Habitat for Humanity performed new and rehab construction for 16,616 people and performed repairs for 23,506 in the U.S.

