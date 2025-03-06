ATLANTA — Georgia leaders want you to be on the lookout for yellow-legged hornet nests.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Georgia Department of Agriculture says it’s considered an ‘embryo nest,’ the initial stage of a hornet nest formation.

Finding the nests early will reduce the number of hornets and minimize the damage caused.

“It’s crucial that we work together to protect our state’s #1 industry—agriculture,” Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper said.

Embryo nests are usually found in early spring, between March and April.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here’s what you can do:

Look out for embryo nests. These are typically smaller than primary and secondary nests. You can find them in trees, shrubs or elevated spaces.

Report sightings. If you find an embryo nest, do not try to remove it yourself. Contact the GDA Plant Protection Division via email or a licensed pest management professional to ensure the queen is properly removed.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

RELATED PHOTOS:

0 of 3 Dept. of Agriculture asks Georgians to be on the lookout for yellow-legged hornets ‘embryo nests’ Embryo nests are typically found in early spring, between March and April Dept. of Agriculture asks Georgians to be on the lookout for yellow-legged hornets ‘embryo nests’ Embryo nests are typically found in early spring, between March and April Dept. of Agriculture asks Georgians to be on the lookout for yellow-legged hornets ‘embryo nests’ Embryo nests are typically found in early spring, between March and April

©2025 Cox Media Group