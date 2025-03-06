Dept. of Agriculture asks Georgians to be on the lookout for yellow-legged hornets ‘embryo nests’

ATLANTA — Georgia leaders want you to be on the lookout for yellow-legged hornet nests.
The Georgia Department of Agriculture says it’s considered an ‘embryo nest,’ the initial stage of a hornet nest formation.
Finding the nests early will reduce the number of hornets and minimize the damage caused.
“It’s crucial that we work together to protect our state’s #1 industry—agriculture,” Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper said.
Embryo nests are usually found in early spring, between March and April.
Here’s what you can do:
- Look out for embryo nests. These are typically smaller than primary and secondary nests. You can find them in trees, shrubs or elevated spaces.
- Report sightings. If you find an embryo nest, do not try to remove it yourself. Contact the GDA Plant Protection Division via email or a licensed pest management professional to ensure the queen is properly removed.
