Dept. of Agriculture asks Georgians to be on the lookout for yellow-legged hornets ‘embryo nests’

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Georgia leaders want you to be on the lookout for yellow-legged hornet nests.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture says it’s considered an ‘embryo nest,’ the initial stage of a hornet nest formation.

Finding the nests early will reduce the number of hornets and minimize the damage caused.

“It’s crucial that we work together to protect our state’s #1 industry—agriculture,” Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper said.

Embryo nests are usually found in early spring, between March and April.

Here’s what you can do:

  • Look out for embryo nests. These are typically smaller than primary and secondary nests. You can find them in trees, shrubs or elevated spaces.
  • Report sightings. If you find an embryo nest, do not try to remove it yourself. Contact the GDA Plant Protection Division via email or a licensed pest management professional to ensure the queen is properly removed.

