Guns and drugs seized: Metro Atlanta man sentenced to 20 years in prison

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A jury found an Ellenwood man guilty of drug and gun charges June 3 after a lot of guns and drugs were found in his home back in 2024.

Vincent Denard Simon, 41, was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was sentenced by DeKalb County Magistrate Judge Matthew McCoyd to 20 years in jail and 40 years on probation. He also was fined $1.1 million.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents said they learned Simon was selling drugs out of his home in Ellenwood and completed some controlled buys from him.

GBI then got a search warrant for his home, where they found 132 pounds of marijuana, about a kilogram of methamphetamine pills, and other pills and powers.

GBI tested some of the pills and determined they were meth.

Authorities also found more than 40 guns, including rifles, shotguns, pistols and automatic weapons.

The case, assigned to the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Unit was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Reid White with assistance from Assistant District Attorney Brittany Carter.

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